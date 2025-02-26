White House restricts coverage of Trump cabinet meeting for key news outlets

HQ

In a move that has shaken up the press corps, the White House has barred Reuters, Associated Press, and other prominent outlets from covering President Donald Trump's first cabinet meeting of his second term (via Reuters).

Instead, media access is now selectively granted to organizations more aligned with the administration, such as Newsmax and The Blaze, while long-standing press pool members face exclusion.

The administration justifies the policy as a necessary update to press access in smaller spaces like the Oval Office, sidelining the traditional White House Correspondents' Association's role in managing coverage.

This shift follows the administration's recent decision to remove Associated Press from the press pool over its refusal to use Trump's preferred name for the Gulf of Mexico. For now, it remains to be seen how this new media landscape will shape the administration's relationship with the press.