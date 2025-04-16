White House tightens grip on press access, shakes up pool membership

HQ

The latest news on the United States . In a move that continues to stir debate, the White House has announced a new policy that removes wire services, including Reuters and Bloomberg, from their usual permanent spots in the press pool.

This decision comes as part of an effort to assert more control over which outlets can cover President Trump on a daily basis. Historically, wire services have provided crucial real-time updates to a vast network of global media outlets and financial markets.

However, under the new system, these organizations will rotate with other outlets, reducing their continuous access. Critics argue this restricts the public's access to independent news, particularly after a court ruling in favor of AP, previously excluded from the pool.