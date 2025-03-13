White House moves to protect cybersecurity teams amid budget cuts

HQ

As federal agencies finalize layoff plans to meet budget deadlines, the White House has urged departments to shield cybersecurity staff, labeling their work critical to national security, according to a recent email (via Reuters).

According to this email, sent on Wednesday, United States Federal CIO Greg Barbaccia stressed protecting these roles while trimming other areas, even as Homeland Security's cyber arm faces over 130 job cuts.

Meanwhile, concerns persist over the DOGE's broad access to data, including within the Social Security Administration, despite warnings about security readiness. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.