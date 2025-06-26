White House joins in on "daddy" Trump remark after NATO summit

HQ

The latest news on the United States . The White House has leaned into an unexpected nickname for United States President Donald Trump after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte jokingly referred to him as "daddy" during his recent summit appearance.



You might be interested: NATO backs Trump's defence goal, but Spain refuses to follow.



"In Europe, I hear sometimes countries saying, 'Hey, Mark, will the United States stay with us?' And I said that sounds a little bit like a small child asking his daddy, 'Hey, are you still staying with the family?'" NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said. "So in that sense, I used daddy, (it's) not that I was calling President Trump daddy."



You might be interested: Trump threatens tough trade deal for Spain.



The video features Trump arriving at the NATO meeting, set to the tune of "Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home)." While Rutte later clarified that his comment reflected how European allies view American leadership, the White House's response appeared to embrace the label.