White House floats tariff cuts in bid to reignite China talks

The latest news on the United States and China . As whispers grow louder, the Trump administration appears willing to soften its stance on Chinese tariffs, possibly scaling them down as part of renewed diplomatic overtures, according to sources.

The move, reportedly under discussion but far from decided, has already stirred optimism on Wall Street, lifting markets eager for signs of stability. Behind closed doors, officials are said to be weighing a tiered approach that balances economic relief with national security.

With global debt climbing, investor nerves fraying, and the IMF raising alarms about slower growth, the calculus behind trade policy is becoming increasingly urgent and politically delicate. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.