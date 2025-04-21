English
White House eyes new defense chief as second Signal leak surfaces

As internal tensions ripple through the Pentagon, sources say the search for Pete Hegseth's successor is already underway.

The latest news on the United States. Amid a swirl of controversy and abrupt departures, the White House has reportedly initiated efforts to replace Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to a US official who was not authorized to speak publicly (via NPR).

The move follows mounting concerns over his alleged misuse of encrypted messaging platforms to share sensitive military plans, including a second instance where details of planned strikes in Yemen were passed to a private group chat. You can read more here.

The incident, coupled with the sudden exodus of several senior advisers has painted a picture of growing unrest within the Department of Defense. Behind closed doors, officials appear increasingly anxious about the implications of these breaches for national security.

