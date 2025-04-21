White House eyes new defense chief as second Signal leak surfaces

HQ

The latest news on the United States. Amid a swirl of controversy and abrupt departures, the White House has reportedly initiated efforts to replace Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to a US official who was not authorized to speak publicly (via NPR).

The move follows mounting concerns over his alleged misuse of encrypted messaging platforms to share sensitive military plans, including a second instance where details of planned strikes in Yemen were passed to a private group chat. You can read more here.

The incident, coupled with the sudden exodus of several senior advisers has painted a picture of growing unrest within the Department of Defense. Behind closed doors, officials appear increasingly anxious about the implications of these breaches for national security.