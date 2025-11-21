White House defends Trump's "piggy" remark as "respectful" by being "honest to your faces"

HQ

Trump's "piggy" remark has being making headlines recently. Now, Leavitt told reporters the comment reflected Trump's "frankness and openness," arguing that the president's direct approach is "a lot more respectful than what you saw in the last administration."

"Look, the president is very frank and honest with everyone in this room," Leavitt said. "He calls out fake news when he sees it. He gets frustrated with reporters when you lie about him... but he also gives unprecedented access to the press."

"Respectful" by being "honest to your faces"

Karoline Leavitt emphasized that Donald Trump's candidness should be appreciated as evidence of transparency, adding: "Being frank and open and honest to your faces... is frankly a lot more respectful."

The statement comes after several tense encounters between Trump and female journalists in recent days, including ABC's Mary Bruce, who asked about the Epstein files during a press event with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump criticized Bruce and her network, calling ABC "crappy" and questioning its credibility. The White House previously issued a statement claiming Lucey behaved "inappropriately and unprofessionally," without specifying further.