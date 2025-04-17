White House defends deportation error amid mounting legal backlash

HQ

The latest news on the Unites States and Salvador . The White House is standing firm on its position after mistakenly deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man with legal protection who lived in Maryland with his family.

Although court documents acknowledge an administrative error led to his removal, officials insist he is linked to the MS-13 gang, a claim his lawyers continue to challenge. Now held in a prison in El Salvador, Garcia's case has sparked outrage across the US legal system.

With judges questioning the administration's defiance of deportation stays, high-level US and Salvadoran officials show no signs of relenting, turning a personal tragedy into a political flashpoint. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.