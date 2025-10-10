White House criticizes Nobel Committee for overlooking Trump

HQ

Just a few hours ago, we got the news about the Nobel Committee's decision to award the Peace Prize to Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado instead of President Donald Trump. Now, the White House took to X to condemn the decision. "President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will," White House spokesman Steven Cheung said in a post on X. "The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!