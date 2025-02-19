White House clarifies Musk's role amid government overhaul

HQ

Elon Musk, despite his close ties to United States President Donald Trump and his high-profile role in the administration, does not have the authority to make government decisions, according to the White House.

The clarification came in a legal filing stating that Musk, while serving as a senior adviser, is not an employee of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and cannot independently enact policies. His influence is limited to advising the president and relaying directives, with no formal authority over government operations.

This statement follows concerns over Musk's involvement in a sweeping governmental restructuring that has led to widespread job cuts and agency overhauls, as Trump pushes forward with his cost-cutting agenda.

The filing also emphasised that Musk is not the head of DOGE, despite public speculation about his role in government efficiency efforts. For now, it remains to be seen how Musk's advisory position will shape Trump's administration in the coming months.