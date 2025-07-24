White House calls reports of Trump being named in Epstein files "fake news"

HQ

The Trump administration has pushed back against reports that the current US president has appeared in the so-called Epstein files. The files, which have been the subject of constant debate in US politics, were promised to be unveiled by Donald Trump during his campaign for presidency in 2024 as part of his efforts to peel back the curtain on the political sphere.

However, as demands have grown for the Epstein files to be released, Donald Trump's administration has fallen silent outside of claiming that the files were never and are not real. As per the BBC, a new Wall Street Journal report points to Trump being named in the files. However, it's also noted that this does not indicate any wrongdoing by Trump.

A White House spokesman then called the report a "fake news story." A US judge in Florida has also separately denied the justice department's bid to unseal court files on Epstein relating to his prosecution.

Following his death in 2019, Jeffrey Epstein has been the subject of many conspiracy theories. With alleged ties to Donald Trump, Elon Musk, the Clintons, and many powerful figures, there are beliefs that his client list contains more than just names with which the New York financier was associated with on business terms.