While hundreds of workers are being fired from Manchester United, Amorim says players "live in a bubble"

Manchester United crisis on the field is also affecting the finances of the club. While managerial mismanagement and football results are two different things, it doesn't help that the team is losing constantly, with only one victory and one draw in the last five Premier League games, ranked 15th, only 13 points above relegation. After announcing a revenue drop and the increase of debt, Manchester United announced on Monday that 200 workers for the club could be fired soon, which would add to the 250 redundacies made last year.

Ruben Amorim, Man United manager, was asked if this situation, with all the negative news, afftect player morale. And his answer, via Sky Sports, was interesting: "I'm not saying it as a bad thing, but the players don't feel it too much. They have one life, they live in a bubble".

Amorim argues that their situation is "completely different" for them compared to him or anyone else at the club, and with their jobs not at risk, "they are not feeling that pressure". "In that department, they don't feel the pressure of people losing their jobs. I'm not saying it's a bad thing, they are young kids living in a different world".

However, he thinks that they suffer a different pressure, "and sometimes it's harder. People talking about them all the time, all their friends, social media, former players and they take it so personally. And sometimes it's hard for them to turn things around."

Amorim defends his players, because they also suffer a lot when they lose, and "a lot of people in social media and in the newspapers that are putting a lot of pressure on them. And then they go to training and try to fix things on the pitch not in a good way, thinking too much and not playing the way they're supposed to play".

So, while football players live in a "bubble", in the manager's words, they also understand that the situation is critical, which affects morale, which could be at an all-time low at the historic club right now. With the estimated market value of the squad dropping 15% since November 2024, a much sharper drop than any other club in Premier League -still the sixth most valuable squad-, it's hard to see how the situation will be improved... unless the team starts winning. Tonight's game against Ipswich, a team already in the relegation zone, could be key.