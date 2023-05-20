Which streaming services should you subscribe to in 2023?

HQ

We're living in a financial nightmare these days. Inflation, cost of living increase, and rising energy bills all mean that we have to be ever more careful with the ways that we spend our money, and considering every company under the sun seems to offer a subscription service, the number of monthly or annual bills that we are paying has skyrocketed. With such a massive selection of services available, each opening doors to different collections of entertainment, which services should you be spending your money on these days? After a great deal of thought, we've gathered the best subscription services currently available.

Entertainment

Netflix: It seems like a given to suggest this, and it pretty much is. While we're not going to tell you that Netflix is the place to be for a consistent stream of quality content, the streamer does overwhelm users with tons of movies, TV shows, and video games, many of which are original. So, if you're looking for a service to keep you entertained after a busy day, Netflix is always a great place to start.

Now TV/HBO Max: We've brought these two together as depending on where you live will depend on which to pick up. If you live in a region where HBO Max is available, then that's the one to grab, but if you don't, then Now TV is your best friend. If you want premium and usually acclaimed TV and film, no one does it better than HBO/Now. Be it House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession, Peacemaker, the list goes on. It's an expensive service for sure, but you get the best that the silver screen can offer.

Apple TV+: Two years ago, this would've been a very, very niche pick, but Apple has since committed to its streaming offering, and it now delivers a great array of new and usually very high-quality content on a weekly basis. Between top notch series and original films, the biggest stars around the world also tend to flock to Apple, as we see the biggest A-listers gracing the productions offered here, which all means you will not find yourself bored by Apple's portfolio anytime soon.

Gaming

Game Pass Ultimate: If you have an Xbox or PC, this is without a doubt the best deal you can get your hands on. Access to not just the wider Game Pass library, but also Xbox Live Gold meaning you can enjoy the biggest multiplayer titles, Game Pass offers hundreds of games, and is also the best way to experience the latest games to come from the Xbox Game Studios family, as the first-party titles developed by Xbox land on the service on launch day. With cloud gaming support as well, this really is a crucial service for enjoying gaming at its best.

PlayStation Plus Extra: PlayStation Plus can be a difficult one to figure out, as Sony has split the service into three similar yet different tiers. We recommend the middle of the pack offering, as you get the monthly free games that come with the basic Essential tier, but then also gain access to the wider library of titles present in the Extra category. Similar to Game Pass Ultimate, PS Plus Extra also opens the door to the PlayStation Network meaning you can also enjoy multiplayer gaming with friends.

For the retro lovers - Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack: We're not going to tell you that Nintendo Switch Online is a must-pick service because it really isn't, but with that being said, if you love a good retro game, and have been meaning to find some time to play the original The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Mario, Star Fox, and so forth, then the Expansion Pack - and the access it opens to emulation systems for NES, SNES, and Game Boy - is a great choice.

Lifestyle

Amazon Prime: There are a whole list of morality decisions that relate to picking up an Amazon Prime subscription, as there have been countless reports in the past about the conditions that workers must endure to ensure Amazon can provide such a great service at such a cheap price, but if you look at the service solely from a consumer perspective, there are very few reasons why you wouldn't look to this service as it opens the door to Prime Video, the benefits of Prime Gaming, and of course, free, premium delivery on any item you purchase from Amazon.

Apple Music/Spotify: While these are two competing services, what they offer is so similar that it doesn't really matter which one you choose. While we would suggest picking Apple Music if you use iOS devices and Spotify for the Android users, both services work like a charm and are great ways to enjoy the latest music, podcasts, and audio books. Save some space and cut down on plastic and start building out a digital library of audio content with these services.

Sport

Now TV Sport/Sky Sports: Again, this is one of those situations that will depend on where you live, but depending on that, Now TV and Sky's Sport packages are the best ways to enjoy the best live sport can offer. Bringing you the biggest live football, rugby, golf, Formula 1, NFL, NBA, horse racing, and more, no other package provides such a collection of sport at once. It is a very expensive service, but if you live and breathe sport, this is best way to enjoy it.