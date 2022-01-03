Which Spider-Man: No Way Home character are you?

HQ

Spider-Man: No Way Home is certainly going viral now all over the world with it swinging into third biggest ever global opening weekend, and it has just become the first ever movie to crossed $1 billion at the global box office since 2019. On Rotten Tomatoes, it's got 94% Tomatometer score and a whopping 98% audience score, so it's safe to say the movie's pretty liked by most of people who have watched it. All of these are really impressive, huh?

With all the Spidey trend going on, here's a little quiz you might be interested in. So, in order to celebrate the arrival of the third movie featured by Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon when No Way Home just hit the theatre, the U.S. website Buzzfeed earlier invited the three stars to sit down and take the quiz to find out which characters from the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie they really are. They made a cute video and you can watch it here. Fun fact: none of them is their own in-movie character as the result after taking the quiz.

If you'd like to find out which Spider-Man: No Way Home character would you be as well, click the link above to give it a try. And, don't forget to share the result with us in the comments!