Which showcase stole the summer? We recap SGF, Xbox, and the State of Play on The Gamereactor Show

What will perhaps be the busiest week of the year for gamers in 2025 has been and gone. Following the launch of a new Nintendo console and the arrival of countless showcases and live events, be it Summer Games Fest, Xbox Games Showcase, a PlayStation State of Play, and more, we're now staring down a steadier summer, at least until Gamescom rolls around in August.

With this behemoth of a week now in the books, the topic of conversation has shifted to which of the shows and broadcasts outshined the rest? This is precisely what Alex and I discussed on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show, where we recap the three "big" events, our favourite announcements, and which show came out on top and won the week.

But we also didn't forget about the Nintendo Switch 2, as today's episode is a bumper and lengthier one, where we also talk a little about the successor system, sharing our impressions on this follow-up system after being able to use it for a few days.

Check out the latest episode of the show below, or on your podcast provider of choice, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.