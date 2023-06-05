Which Resident Evil should get a remake next - Capcom would like to know

HQ

After three highly successful remakes of classic Resident Evil titles (part 2, 3 and 4), most people probably fully expected them to continue down this path with remakes of the very first Resident Evil and/or perhaps the fan-favorite Resident Evil - Code: Veronica.

And it seems like the remake strategy might be exactly what Capcom will continue to explore, as they have now launched a player player survey with questions about the franchise to find out how invested the fans are. Towards the end it gets really intersting though, as Capcom suddenly asks respondents "if there are any other Resident Evil games (they) want remade".

While this doesn't have to be proof about anything, it clearly shows that Capcom are curious about the interest in more remakes and what titles people are hoping for. It should be noted that the original Resident Evil got a Gamecube remaster 2002 (which was released as a remaster to all major formats 2015), but this also means it's a 20+ years old remake, so we definitely thinks it would be motivated to bring it back for a new audience - but most of all we're keeping our fingers crossed for the masterpiece that is the Dreamcast classic Code: Veronica.

Thanks VGC