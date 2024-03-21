English
Dragon's Dogma 2

Which Dragon's Dogma 2 version runs best?

We don't need to tell you that PC leads the pack, but the console space is significantly more interesting.

Today, we finally got to tell you what we think of Dragon's Dogma 2, and if you've read our review, you know we like it. The game is being released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X - and as you might have guessed, there are some differences between the versions that might be good to know, especially since Capcom only offers one graphics setting.

YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits has done a great job comparing the different editions, and unsurprisingly, PC is the best, although there seem to be some optimisation issues (which Capcom says they are working on). Among other things, PC players can enjoy the fastest loading times, highest frame rate and the best draw distance.

Between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X it is, as expected, more even. However, the Xbox version runs slightly better and has an average of 2-3 more frames per second. The PlayStation 5, however, can enjoy slightly better shadows and a somewhat longer draw distance. Both versions are rendered in 2160p with ray-tracing, and this cannot be changed.

The Xbox Series S runs the game in 1440p, but has no ray-tracing, worse reflections and a slightly lower frame rate (an average of 35 frames per second). Overall, this version looks surprisingly good though.

Dragon's Dogma 2

