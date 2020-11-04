You're watching Advertisements

The American election is being resolved right now, where either Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be the next president. But instead of what different states are voting for, let's check out something much more important - which American states prefer which Mario games?

Based on the Google searches from each state, TeamSpruce has created a map of the favourites. As you can see, the home of Nascar, North Carolina, prefers Mario Kart while sunny Florida appreciated Mario Party. We couldn't help but notice that Nebraska seems to love Super Mario Strikers, and we really didn't think anyone knew soccer even existed in the American Midwest