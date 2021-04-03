Where's Wally? style book coming for the Assassin's Creed universe

You're watching Advertisements

Assassin's Creed has become a pretty massive brand, following the success of several titles over the years, and while we are used to branded merchandise and even official books to accommodate the games, we're yet to receive a Where's Wally? style book. Until now.

Where's the Assassin? is a hardcover book that will see purchasers have to locate the assassin within a crowded scene, based in settings from all over the world. The book, set to be published by Titan later this year was originally spotted by Assassin's Creed fan channel AccessTheAnimus, and can actually be preordered today for a discounted price of £7.19 from Forbidden Planet. The book's description reads:

"Do you have the eagle eyes necessary to make it in the enigmatic Brotherhood of Assassins?

This classic search and find book will allow gamers to interact with their favourite characters in a new way!

With beautiful, intricate, original illustrations spanning over 2000 years of history, search for 13 iconic assassins through the ages and across the world."

Where's the Assassin? will release on September 7, 2021.

Thanks, PCGamesN.