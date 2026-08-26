Where Winds Meet surpasses 100 million players

HQ

NetEase had a lot of information to share with fans around the world yesterday evening, as part of the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase. But it turns out the Chinese company had even more tricks up its sleeves, as now it's ready to share fresh news about Where Winds Meet too.

For one, it has been confirmed the hugely popular game has surpassed the insane milestone of reaching 100 million players around the world. Yep, developer Everstone Studio's project is one of the most-played games of all-time, and seemingly it will only continue to reach a wider audience as more content is planned.

It's also confirmed the ongoing Hidden Mountain narrative is soon set to come to a close, with the awaited and final Chapter 3 set to land on PC and consoles as soon as September 16. As for what this will offer fans, a brief synopsis has been provided teasing the following.

"As tension escalates with the arrival of outsiders and long-buried secrets, rival factions face their ultimate choices. Players will dive into the heart of the storm to uncover the truth and shape the saga's conclusion."

Beyond this, Chapter 3 of Hidden Mountain will feature a confrontation with Qianye, the very antagonist who set the player's journey in motion in the first place. And for those searching for even more of a challenge, expect two special bosses, two open-world field bosses, plus a collection of new gameplay features and activities.

If all of this sounds interesting, you can start diving into Where Winds Meet today on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, and Android to prepare for the arrival of Chapter 3 in a few weeks. Likewise, on September 3, a collaboration with film choreographer Yuen Woo-ping will arrive to improve the martial arts moves in the game and to bring special moves, including a move used by Jackie Chan in the movie Drunken Master.