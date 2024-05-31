Where Winds Meet showcases combat, traversal, and more in new trailer

HQ

Where Winds Meet was first announced back in 2022, and while we still don't have an official release window for the game, in its latest trailer we did get a better look at the gameplay we'd experience in this new Soulslike.

Set in a fantasy world inspired by ancient China, Where Winds Meet offers fast-paced and action-packed combat, giving players plenty of weapon options to choose from. It also has a lot of abilities you can equip yourself with and ways to get around its vast, open world.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you're excited to play Where Winds Meet: