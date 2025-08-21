Where Winds Meet launches November 14th on PC and PS5

HQ

Chinese studio Everstone has now given us a release date for its upcoming action-adventure RPG Where Winds Meet. On November 14th, PC and Playstation 5 players will be able to embark on a sprawling open-world journey in a game that has been in development for five years.

According to earlier reports, Where Winds Meet will remain a console exclusive for PlayStation 5 for the first six months. That means Xbox Series S/X players may very well see a version of the game sometime in 2026.

The developers describe their project like this:

"Where Winds Meet is an epic open-world action-adventure RPG rooted in the rich legacy of Wuxia.

Set during the turbulent era of tenth-century China, you take on the role of a young sword master, uncovering forgotten truths and the mysteries of your own identity.

As the wind stirs across mountains and rivers, so too will your legend rise."

Players who pre-order the game will also receive some bonus items, showcased in the promotional image below.