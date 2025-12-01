Where Winds Meet is already up to a staggering nine million players after just two weeks

HQ

It already seemed impressive enough when Where Winds Meet arrived and after as little as 24 hours, managed to rake in two million players. Clearly this was just the beginning for the free-to-play title, as in two weeks, the action-RPG has now notched up a whopping nine million players...

Yep, Everstone Games' title has been a huge success so far in a player count manner, as it has had one of the strongest launches of the entire year. We aren't told how the playerbase is split across the platforms that it is based on, but it must have quite the audience on Epic Games Store and consoles, as the SteamDB charts for the game don't exactly indicate a project that has notched up nine million players in two weeks.

As it stands, it has an all-time concurrent player count on Steam of 251,008, and this was achieved eight days ago. It does tend to hold around 200,000 players each day at its peak, but evidently the audience for the game is massive elsewhere to see such a mega number of players clocking in overall.

Have you played Where Winds Meet yet?