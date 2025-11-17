Where Winds Meet arrives to strong launch figures, 2 million players in 24 hours

HQ

It seems like fans have been eagerly awaiting the chance to dive into Where Winds Meet, as now developer Everstone Studio has shared an insight into how the game has been performing in the days since its arrival.

In a social media post, it's revealed that Where Winds Meet has managed to rake in as many as two million players in its first 24 hours, all while becoming one of Steam's top seven best-sellers and top five most-played, the PlayStation Store's top three best-sellers in seven regions, and while drawing in a peak player count of over 170,000 on Steam too.

Clearly a strong opening for a game that is also doing quite well with fans in a critical sense, as on Steam it currently holds a "Very Positive" review score with nearing 8,000 reviews to base this on.

You can check out Where Winds Meet today, with it being a free-to-play game.