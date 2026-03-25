Where will Mohamed Salah go next after finishing Liverpool era?

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Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool in June, ending nine years in which he won multiple titles, including two league titles and one Champions League, leaving behind a legacy that will far outlast his underwhelming final season. Tributes have been made all around British media in the last 12 hours, but now another question opens up, where will Mo Salah go next?

Salah was contracted with Liverpool until 2027, but in an unusual move, the club has decided to let him go for free. They won't receive any compensation for losing him, which gives Salah and his agents greater agency when chosing where to go next. And it has been well reported that Saudi Arabia want the player (arguably the best Arab player of all time), who could become the big star of the Saudi Pro League in the coming years, lasting longer than Cristiano Ronaldo, who is 41 and will be out of contract in 2027.

In 2023, Al Ittihad made a verbal offer worth £150 million, but Liverpool rejected. Now, Al Ittihad could have him for free, but given the huge status of Salah, and the fact that he still could be active for a few more years, SkySports reports that it will be the Public Investment Fund (PIF), a sovereign wealth fund who owns the big four clubs in the country (Al Ittihad, Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ahli) the one to make the decision.

However, Salah could still play for the big leagues, even stay in the Premier League, or return to his former clubs in Italy, Roma and Fiorentina. Where do you think Mohamed Salah will play next?