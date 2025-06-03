Where will Luka Modrić play next year? This is the first candidate, but player "not in a rush"

HQ

Luka Modrić only has a bunch of football games to play with the white Real Madrid jersey: at least three, the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup in June, and in the best case scenario, seven if they reach the final on July 13. Then, on September 9, he will turn 40.

Most footballers at that age have already retired, but Modric is thinking on holding on a bit longer, one more (and likely final season) so he can retire at the 2026 World Cup. But he needs a club, and he is now a free agent: whichever team hires him, they will know that it will not last for long... but he will offer his experience to the team, as well as the pride of having a football legend.

Nothing has been announced nor decided yet, but La Gazzeta dello Sport is the first outlet to offer some hints about the Croatian's future: he could end up at AC Milan. Modric appear in the cover of the Italian newspaper, showing a picture of Modric as a kid wearing a Milan shirt.

This information is backed by Fabrizio Romano, adding that the new Milan director, Igli Tare, "dreams" of bringing Modrić to the club, but the player has received several offers and is not in a rush to pick his next club.

While AC Milan is one of the most prestigious clubs in Europe, their last season has been a disaster, and they will not play in any European competitions, which may be not particularly exciting for Modric, or his fans who hope to see him facing other European clubs... maybe even crossing paths with Real Madrid again.