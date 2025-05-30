Where will Kevin de Bruyne play next season?

HQ

Kevin De Bruyne got a standing ovation in his final game for Manchester City. The 33-year-old Belgian midfielder, who played for a decade at the Etihad, leading the most successful era of the club with six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one Champions League, among many other trophies, received a tribute as not just one of the best Manchester City players, but one of the best Premier League players of all time.

Because it was widely assumed that he would be leaving Premier League, and wouldn't "betray" Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, who arrived at the club almost at the same time as he.

Rumour about a move to Napoli, recent Serie A winner, increased these past days. However, The Independent published on Wednesday that Kevin de Bruyne had not yet decided where he would go, as he had received many offers. One of those that made him stop and think it through... was Liverpool, one of Manchester City's greatest rivals.

However, negotiations between de Bruyne and Napoli are still ongoing. The latest news on the deal comes from Fabrizio Romano, who said on Friday that Napoli "feels definitely closer" to sealing the deal with the midfielder.