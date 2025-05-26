Where to watch UEFA Conference League final between Betis and Chelsea and everything you need to know

HQ

UEFA Conference League is a very young competition, but it is gaining traction as a third-tier continental club championship, allowing for a greater diversity of teams in European competitions. However, in its fourth edition, it is welcoming a middle-size Spanish team that had never reach an European final, Real Betis, to a twice Champions League winner, twice Europa League winner and six times Premier League winner, Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the higher-tier Europa League final had the two worst finalists in the history of UEFA's championships. Football is whimsical sometimes. However, while Chelsea may sound as clear favourite, they have performed similarly to Betis: Chelsea ended up fourth with 68 points in Premier League -securing place for Champions League next year- and Betis ended sixth with 60 points, securing Europa League spot next year... unless they win the final and got to Champions League.

Betis' final stretch of the season has also been spectacular, with Antony scoring in almost every game. Betis defeated semi-finalist Fiorentina, while Chelsea eliminated Djurgårdens.

How to watch UEFA Conference League final

The UEFA Conference League will take place on Wednesday, May 28, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST, at the Wrocław Stadium in Wrocław, Poland.

This is a list of broadcasters of the UEFA Conference League in Europe, but you can read the full worldwide list here.



Austria: Canal+



Belgium: RTBF, Telenet



Denmark: Disney+



Finland: Viaplay



France: Canal+



Germany: RTL



Greece: Antenna TV, Cosmote TV



Italy: Sky



Netherlands: Ziggo Sport



Norway: Viaplay



Poland: Polsat



Portugal: Sport TV



Ireland: Premier Sports



Spain: Movistar+



Sweden: Disney+



United Kingdom: TNT Sports



As a reminder, in its four years of history, no team has won it more than once: Roma in 2022, West Ham United in 2023 and Olympiacos in 2024. Will Betis surprise Europe by claiming their first intercontinental title?