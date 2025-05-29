Where to watch F1 Spanish GP and what time is it

HQ

Formula 1 continues its European stretch with the Spanish Grand Prix, taking place for the final time at the Montmeló Circuit in Barcelona. The ninth GP of the season, before a two-week break (Canada is next on June 15), this classic circuit will still be defined by the rivalry between McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri vs. Red Bull's Max Verstappen (winner of the past three editions), who cannot afford to loose more points... and with the inner rivalry between the two McLaren drivers, both almost tied in the drivers standings.

Many eyes will set this weekend on home favourites Carlos Sainz and specially Fernando Alonso, who is still the only driver in the grid this year, among those who have participated in all races, to have not scored a point.

If you don't want to miss the action, take good note of the times of the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

Times for Spanish Grand Prix



FP1: Friday, May 30 at 12:30 BST, 13:30 CEST



FP2: Friday, May 30 at 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST



FP3: Saturday, May 31 at 11:30 BST, 12:30 CEST



Qualifying: Saturday, May 31 at 15:00 BST, 16:00 CEST



Race: Sunday, June 1 at 14:00 BST, 15:00 CEST



Where to watch Spanish GP live

Formula 1 is usually restricted to paid channels... but if you're in Spain, you're lucky: the Spanish GP is the only one you can watch on free TV: BeMad on Friday, and Telecinco on Saturday and Sunday. The rest of of the season is exclusive to DAZN.

Here's a list of other broadcasters in Europe: