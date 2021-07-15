Videogames as a medium set themselves apart from other forms of digital entertainment through their interactivity. Being able to jump into the shoes of a character and complete feats that you would usually regard as impossible is what makes gaming so unique. But there are a few genres that don't inherently follow that tradition, such as titles that instead look to lean on diverse and engaging narrative, replacing ingenious gameplay mechanics with this evolved storytelling. Where the Heart Leads from Armature Studio is a prime example of this, and after spending a few days with the game, I have a few thoughts.

The story follows Whit, and is set at key intervals during his lifetime, but it doesn't just jump right into that. The game starts with a vicious storm that opens a massive hole on the family farm, a hole that the family dog falls into, leaving Whit with a decision to either put his life on the line to save the faithful pooch, or to instead leave the canine to an untimely fate. Upon deciding to save the dog, Whit falls deep into the pit, and the storyline follows Whit as he climbs out of this hole, travelling through memories from his past on the way.

As Where the Heart Leads is a narrative adventure through and through, the storyline is told through text and conversation. You, as Whit, will have to complete a variety of minor tasks and explore small, but diverse levels to find the next stage of conversation, however, this isn't to the degree of a platformer. The intervals between new narratives are small and might include you wandering to the other side of the farm, or the local town, perhaps even completing an activity that asks you to hold an input to help construct something. The point is, if you are not a fan of reading or don't get on with slower-paced games, then Where the Heart Leads probably won't be the one for you.

But, this doesn't mean the game is bad to any degree. Where the Heart Leads is a compelling tale packed with emotion and intrigue. The connections between the different characters and how they express and process the challenges and difficulties they face are incredibly engaging. Being in the shoes of Whit and having to process and make decisions on how you would react to the ups and downs of the various characters' lives is gripping and you'll want to continue playing to see where the next chapter will take Whit and his loved ones on their journey through life.

To match up alongside the fantastic narrative is some truly gorgeous level design. Each of the locations are pretty breath-taking and bring a lot of character to the game. Whether we're talking about the lush green fields of the farm during the summer sections, or instead the deep auburn orange of the decaying tree leaves during the autumn chapter, the level design will make you want to explore just to appreciate its beauty. However, the angle at which the camera follows Whit does make this a bit challenging, even if it does work in the favour of highlighting the beauty of Where the Heart Leads.

This is pretty much my biggest issue with the game, in that, it doesn't feel like it's designed to be played as a game a lot of the time. Between the lack of engaging mechanics to the awkward camera angle that often alienates the player from forming an attachment directly to Whit, you get an experience that, to a degree, suffers from a bit of an identity crisis.

I thoroughly enjoyed Where the Heart Leads, and it proved to be gripping all throughout, but, it's the sort of title that would fit perfectly on the Nintendo Switch, as a game to pick up and enjoy over 30-60 minute intervals on public transport - as it doesn't require constant attention to enjoy it. But, it's a PS4 exclusive game, meaning you have to sit down in front of a monitor/TV, controller in-hand to experience Where the Heart Leads, and personally, it often became a challenge to warrant playing this over some of the more exciting titles of the present.

So, all there really is to know about Where the Heart Leads is that if you are looking for an incredibly relaxed game that asks very little of you as a player, then you'll feel right at home. If not, this won't be the game for you, despite the fact that the narrative is thoroughly engaging and the level design being pretty damn gorgeous. Hopefully in the future we might get to see it debut on the Nintendo Switch, or even on Xbox, so that we can use the portability of the Cloud to enjoy Where the Heart Leads in a more free manner.