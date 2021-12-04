Where the Heart Leads is coming to PC in 2022

Cookies

HQ

Armature Studio is bringing its delightful surreal narrative journey, Where the Heart Leads, to PC in 2022, via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Revealed in an all-new trailer, the title doesn't have an exact release date on PC just yet, but it will be coming to the platform with a few specific new features.

Previously regarded as a PlayStation 4 exclusive game, the PC edition of Where the Heart Leads will include options to activate new visual effects such as volumetric fog, alongside new options to tweak visual settings, and even new expanded lore collectibles to find throughout the story.

Be sure to take a look at the new PC reveal trailer for Where the Heart Leads below, and also read our review of the PS4 version of the game here.

REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Armature Studio has delivered a thoroughly enjoyable narrative tale, wrapped up in a gorgeous level design.



