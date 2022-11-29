Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion

Where it all begins: Here's the Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion launch trailer

The Final Fantasy VII prequel is getting closer to release, showing us protagonist Zak Fair alongside Cloud, Aeris and Sephiroth.

Bandai Namco and Square Enix have just released the launch trailer for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, the prequel that places all the characters before the story of Final Fantasy VII. Following in the wake of Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Reunion features a major facelift and character revamp inspired by the current remake of the main title, while keeping the combat system and story focused on Soldier Zack Fair as he uncovers the horrible truth about the Shinra Corporation's experiments and the monsters they've created with them.

In the new trailer we can also see other characters that the warrior will meet in the adventure such as Cloud Strife, Aeris, Angeal or Sefiroth. You can take a look at the gameplay and the appearance of the characters in the trailer below. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion is out on December 13th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion

