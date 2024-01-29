Where is Gamereactor's review of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

HQ

Recently, it has been reported by IGN that they will not be producing a review of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to meet the game's debut tomorrow, when it becomes available 72 hours early for Deluxe Edition owners.

This of course means that no early access to the game has been provided as review codes for the game have not been issued by Warner Bros. as of yet. We can confirm and corroborate this report, as we have to receive access to the title also.

In turn, this does mean that our review of the game will be arriving later than expected. We'll be playing alike other publications as soon as the early access period begins, but our review won't be available to meet tomorrow's early launch.