Where has the hype for Ghost of Yotei gone? We discuss on The Gamereactor Show's latest episode

HQ

It's time for a new episode of The Gamereactor Show. This time, we turn our attention to Sucker Punch's follow-up RPG, Ghost of Yotei, which will arrive this October, even if it doesn't feel that way. We say this because it seems like interest in the game is quite minimal currently, in part due to the unusual hype campaign associated with the project that seems to almost be sweeping it under the rug at times. It's because of this that Alex and I ask where has the hype for the game gone on the latest episode of the show.

But that's not all, we also discuss Superman and what we expect from the DC Universe film during its theatrical run. We talk about whether the film will be able to live up to its massive expectations, and how it will set the precedent for the future of the DCU too.

With all of this and more planned, be sure to check out the 60th episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or on your podcast provider of choice, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.