Where does Indiana Jones and the Great Circle stand in relation to the films?

HQ

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to be one of the must-play games of Christmas this year (and probably next spring when it launches on PS5). And having seen an extended presentation and the revelations made by its directors in our Gamescom interview, we just want to know more and more about what's in store for us and Indy on December 9th.

One of the first questions we asked was where does The Great Circle fit in with the original trilogy of films? We know that Indy will face the Nazi threat once again in the game, so both Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and Dial of Doom are out, but in the busy 1930s of Dr Henry Jones III, making Indiana Jones and the Great Circle canon of the character is not such an easy task. And in their interview with us at Gamescom 2024, Axel Torvenius and Jens Andersson put the spotlight on a very specific moment. You can watch the full interview below.

HQ

To skip to the part we're interested in here, at minute 11:23 we ask about it, and Torvenius and Andersson give us a little refresher on the chronology of the series. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is indeed a prequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark, as Indy's adventure with the Kali-worshipping Thugs takes place in 1935, while Raiders begins in 1936.

"[Indiana Jones and the Great Circle] is set in 1937 (...) I think the chronology is 35, 36 and 38." That 1938 that game director Axel Torvenius is referring to is Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, so while there will be references to the Ark of the Covenant in The Great Circle (we've seen the famous giant stone ball escape scene in trailers), we won't see anything about the Holy Grail.

Still, it seems that with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, "X marks the spot" for the great Indiana Jones experience in video games that we've all been waiting for.