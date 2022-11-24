Where and when you can watch the Dead Island 2 Showcase on December 6

HQ

Last week we had the sad news that Dead Island 2 had to delay its release yet again until April 2023. "Only 12 weeks", as the official announcement admitted, but it brought back memories for many of its tortuous development that has dragged on for more than ten years. But both Dambuster Studios and publisher THQ Nordic are keen to dispel any lingering doubts from fans and also announced that there will be a special broadcast dedicated to the title on 6 December, and now we have the exact time and place to watch it.

It will take place on the 6th of December at 21:00 CET, and they promise it will be an evening full of "action, gore and zombies". You can follow it live on Youtube, here.

In the meantime, here's the latest gameplay trailer below.

