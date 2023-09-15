When you're not fighting monsters in Silent Hope, you can tend to your base

Silent Hope is a fast-paced action RPG. Taking on one of seven characters, you'll be heading down into dungeons in the hopes of bringing people's voices back after the old king locked them away. While this does sound like quite the task, you will get a few moments to catch your breath.

Back at base camp, you'll be able to give each of the seven main characters things to do, which will help your adventure progress and give you some nice details on them and their stories as well. At Gamescom, we caught up with producer Makoto Shioda and scenario writer Honoka Moriwak about this calm before the storm.