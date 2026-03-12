When you update your router to a new one, there are things that should be done to the old one

HQ

Those so-called denial-of-service attacks happen to people using home network devices, so there are things to consider in the security of home routers. One of the biggest things is to replace your router and modem every 3-5 years. And when you do replace the old with the new, there are things to remember.

Telecommunications company DNA's Director of Broadband Business Mikko Kannisto gives three guidelines that you should follow with a device that is being retired, as reported by Finnish Ilta-Sanomat.

First, factory reset. Press the reset button for 10-30 seconds, depending on the device. This will delete your data from the device.

Second, remove identification labels. The labels on the bottom or side of the device identify the device and its password information. It is a good idea to remove those.

Three, recycle the old router as electronic waste. Make sure that the router is delivered to an official electronic waste recycling bin. This ensures that the device is handled properly and in an environmentally friendly manner.

Often you can even bring your old device to the place where you purchased the new one. Large retail chains accept a wide range of electronic waste for recycling. The size can vary from store to store, from cables to refrigerators.

And here is the big question: have you remembered to do these things, when updating to a new router?