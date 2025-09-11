When will the next football international break take place?

HQ

The first international break of the 2025/26 season has officially ended, and players from teams all over the world are returning to their clubs, to continue with the domestic leagues. It won't be long before the next FIFA break, though, as World Cup qualifiers will continue in October and November.

The next international match windows are:



6-14 October



10-18 November



For European teams, they will have the last two remaining windows for World Cup qualifiers (two matches each window). That will mostly include games between October 9-11 and October 12-14. They will determine the qualified nations for World Cup 2026, with the best team on each group qualifying.

They will happen in time for World Cup group draw, on December 5, 2025, which will be made with six places vaccant: the four winners of the UEFA play-offs and the inter-confederation play-offs, which will be played in March 2026, 23-31 Match, which will be the first international break of 2026. The following will be between 1-9 June 2026, before World Cup proper, between June 11 and July 19.