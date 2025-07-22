When will the city for the 2036 Olympic Games be elected and which cities are candidates?

HQ

The countdown for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games has begun. It will be followed by Brisbane, Australia, as the city host of the Summer Olympic Games in 2032. But where will the 2036 games will take place? We don't know yet... and IOC doesn't even know when it will be announced.

"There is no longer a fixed election cycle as in the past. This enables the IOC to adapt to the natural pace of each potential host, to bring the right project and partner for the Olympic Games at the right time, and to ensure strategic benefit for the Olympic Movement. The timing depends on a number of factors, including global events", says IOC.

Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 were both elected in 2017, while Brisbane 2032 was elected in 2021 due to the lack of other candidates. It used to be at least seven years between the city election and the Games, but that rule was removed in 2019, and there are no precedentes as to know what will happen next.

IOC says the are more flexible now, and currently there are no news as to when that will happen, which means that several host candidates have been announced this summer.

Earlier this month, India officially presented Ahmedabad as their candidate city. And just today, Qatar has officially confirmed that they have submitted their bid for the 2036 games.

Host cities candidates for the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games:

With the official introduction of Qatar to the race, there are five confirmed bids. With the regulation change in 2019, IOC allowed that he host could be more than just a single city, citing "other entities" like multiple cities, regions and countries.

However, most bids are traditional, restricted to just one city. And those are:



Nusantara (Indonesia)



Istanbul (Turkey)



Ahmedabad (India)



Santiago (Chile)



TBD (Qatar)



Beyond those five candidates, many more were rumoured to be in consideration, and with no apparent deadline for bids (it could still take years for the election), they could also be included in the race, although their respective Olympic Committees have not officially presented their bid (that we know of).



New Administrative Capital (Cairo), Egypt



TBD in South Korea



Doha (Qatar)



Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)



Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau (China, Hong Kong and Macau)



Budapest (Hungary)



Florence or Turin (Italy)



Copenhagen (Denmark)



TBA in Germany



Toronto-Montreal (Canada)

