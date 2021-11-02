When will our Call of Duty: Vanguard review and gameplay arrive?

HQ

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to launch on November 5, but I've already been lucky enough to play some of it to deliver a review and share some footage with you. When will these become public, you ask? I'm finally allowed to say.

My Call of Duty: Vanguard review will be published at 1 AM GMT / 2 AM CET on November 5, but you won't have to wait that long for some goodies. I say that because we're allowed to share our footage twelve hours before, which means you'll see it at 1 PM GMT / 2 PM CET on November 4.

Hope to see you then, and please let me know if you want footage of anything specific (playing on PS5) or want me to highlight anything in my review.