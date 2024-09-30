When will Den of Wolves be playable? "Let it cook": More on dates, status, Early Access, and consoles

HQ

Den of Wolves, new co-op FPS from the creators of Payday: The Heist, Payday 2 and GTFO, could fill the gap for heist shooters afther Payday 3's flop. But when exactly will gamers be able to get their hands on Den of Wolves?

In Barcelona, Gamereactor was able to speak to Hjalmar Vikström, one of the founders of 10 Chambers, who told we should have a bit of patience.

"One of my responsibilities is to make sure we never promise anything we can't stick to and it's very hard to promise dates", he admits, telling us they "need to let it cook to make it good, so we're not going to rush it out".

He could at least tell us that they expect to show new things next year, and that they are planning on launching on Early Access in PC, but not "as a marketing step", but because they believe it is the best choice for this game.

In fact, those early adopters will need to take in mind that the game "will probably stay in early access for a while", so they will need to understand that "it's going to be truly early."

Unlike GTFO, Den of Wolves will come to consoles

Early Access for Den of Wolves is only expected on PC, but unlike 2021's GTFO, which "had a bunch of mechanics that made it really hard to bring to console", Den of Wolves is being planned for PC as well as consoles.

The PC version will come first, but "for Den of Wolves we have consoles in mind from day one", Vikström confirms.