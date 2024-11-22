When to watch Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix live this weekend

HQ

Las Vegas Grand Prix, the newest stop in the Formula 1 season, celebrates this weekend its second edition. This night street race under the lights of Las Vegas hotels and casinos is already a fan-favourite, and this year it could see Max Verstappen's coronation... unless Lando Norris says othewise.

European Formula 1 fans that want to see the race live will have to get very early in the morning. In order to get a nighttime show, the races start at 22:00 local time in Nevada (UTC-8). That's 7 AM CET (Central European Time) the following day, one hour less in UK time.

The practice sessions have already started, they took place Thursday, November 21 and have seen Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes take first spot in the first two Practice Sessions. A third practice session will take place Friday, November 22, at 18:30 local time (Saturday November 23 at 3:30 AM CET).

And now, for the big ones:

Qualifying Sessions: Saturday November 23 at 7:00 AM CET, 6 AM UK time.

Grand Prix: Sunday November 23 at 7:00 AM CET, 6 AM UK time.

Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place Saturday evening, already Sunday dawn in European time, and will be preceded two hours earlier by the Driver's Parade (5 AM CET). The race will last for 120 minutes or 50 laps.