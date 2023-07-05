When Sega thought it could easily beat PlayStation

HQ

The story is what it is, but perhaps the more imaginative can come up with a good dystopian tale of what the video game industry would have been like if Sega's prospects for Sony and the first PlayStation had come true.

The truth is that, in 1996, Sega wasn't yet too worried about Sony's entry into the console market, and in documents that have recently come to light there are emails between Sega of America executives in which they claim they were "killing Sony" in the shops.

In the email from the then head of Sega of America and considered the mastermind behind the success of Sonic the Hedgedog, Tom Kalinske, to the other board members in March 1996, he talks about the runaway sales of Sega Saturn consoles in shops in Japan, where they were out of stock, while early PlayStations sat on the shelves. He wanted to find a way to shift support for the brand from Japan to the US in the face of the imminent arrival of the new competitor. This, as we all know, did not work out.

It also wanted to know what they were going to present at the next E3 (the next one after the one where PlayStation made possibly the shortest and most powerful presentation in console history, only mentioning the price).

It is curious how in the same mail PlayStation is already highlighted as a console full of exclusives, both total and temporary, and highlighted titles such as Resident Evil, Tekken 2 or Ridge Racer Revolution as the main titles to beat, although in the same list there was another name that some of you may be familiar with: Final Fantasy VII.

What do you think? Could Sega have fought back against PlayStation in any other way?