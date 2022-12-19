When marketing indie games, "don't say it's like this, but better"

HQ

Brand manager at Chucklefish Games until very recently, now producer of the upcoming and promising Wildfrost, Rosie Ball attended the recent BIG Conference in Bilbao to talk to young and indie devs about visual marketing. In the Gamereactor interview below, she explains how this is a "completely wordless language" by which you have to "let your audience know that your game is like other games they like, as every genre has key colours, and fonts, and shapes associated with it, with all of its branding."

The idea is to stand out in say a long Steam list for which "you will get just the smallest capsule" of visual presence. However, there's a rule of thumb many indie developers and publishers are breaking:

"Build on that [likeliness] and go, ' and it's got this', 'and we're doing this', but don't put down other games have come before", Ball warns in the video. "Don't say 'it's like this, but better', because it insults your audience, insults other developers. If you were to read that, you'd think 'oh, I like that game though, I don't like you anymore,' and they don't know why they should like your game".

Chucklefish published Starbound, Wargroove, Eastward, and of course the beloved Stardew Valley in the past (however, "Eric [Barone] is publishing Haunted Chocoloatier himself"). Play on to learn more about the publisher's lineup, including the aforementioned deck-building roguelike Wildfrost, which is a departure from the company's inclination towards pixel-art, opting for a "lovely vector style, hand drawn by a fantastic artist who is only 20."