When is the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct?

Microsoft chose to be one of the first ones to confirm its summer gaming events when it announced that the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct will be sometime on June 11 two months ago, and now we finally have the exact time.

The American company has announced that the Xbox Games Showcase will start at 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST on June 11, and reiterates that the Starfield Direct will follow immediately after. Two days later, on June 13, the Xbox Games Showcase Extended will return at 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST to give us more information about some of the games shown on June 11 and a few surprises.

It sure seems like Microsoft made this announcement today to kind of brush the reception of Redfall under the carpet, as we're not told anything new besides the exact timing. This means we'll still have to settle with expecting: "some new surprises and first-looks from our incredibly talented internal studios, and our many creative partners around the world". That does at least leave room to speculate and dream: what do you hope and expect to see and learn more about in the Xbox Games Showcase?