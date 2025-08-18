When is the final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in Cincinnati and how to watch it live

HQ

The tennis "Clásico" of 2025 returns tonight! For the third time in a row, tennis world No. 1 and 2 Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz meet in a final. This time, at Cincinnati Open, the last big tournament before the US Open starts on August 24.

For Alcaraz, it's a valuable opportunity to close the gap with the Italian. While the Italian defends 1,000 from his victory last year, Alcaraz lost to Monfils in second round in 2024, so he has nothing to lose, and if he wins, Sinner would "only" be 1,890 points above Alcaraz, with the next Grand Slam (where Sinner defends 2,000 points and Alcaraz only defends 60) right around the corner...

When does the Cincinnati Open final between Sinner and Alcaraz takes place?

The final will take place today, on Monday August 18, at 15:00 local time in Ohio. That means 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST, so great news for European fans, as it will be on prime time.

How to watch Cincinnati Live

As with most of the ATP circuit, you can follow the Cincinnati Open final (as well as the upcoming US Open next weekend) mostly only on paid channels. This is a list of broadcasters of men's (and women's) main tennis competitions:



Belgium: Telenet



Denmark: TV2



France: Eurosport



Germany, Austria: Sky Deutschland



Italy: Sky Italia



Portugal: Sport TV Portugal



Spain: Movistar



UK, Ireland: Sky UK



Who's favourite between Sinner and Alcaraz at Cincinnati?

Alcaraz leads Sinner in the head to head, 8 wins for the Spaniard vs. 5 wins for the Italian. However, Sinner was firmly superior in their latest encounter at Wimbledon, and he usually gets better results on a hard court.