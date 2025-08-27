When is the Champions League 2025/26 draw, pots and teams qualified
32 out of 36 teams have already been qualified, and will know their rivals tomorrow.
The new Champions League season for 2025/26 is officially about to begin, with the qualifying and play-offs ending tonight. As you remember from last season, the traditional group stage was transformed into a league phase with 36 teams, eight matches before round of 16 instead of six, and more varied encounters.
The last four places are up for grabs, and will be decided tonight, Wednesday August 27, with Benfica or Fenerbahçe, Qarabağ or Ferencváros, Copenhagen or Basel, and Club Brugge or Rangers.
On Tuesday, Norway's Bodo/Glimt defeated Sturm Graz 6-2 in aggregate, Cyprus' Pafos defeated Crvena Zvezda 3-2 in aggregate and Kairat eliminated Celtic on penalties (eliminated teams were dropped to Europa League).
All teams qualified for Champions League 2025/26
After that, on Tuesday, August 28, the draw for Champions League 2025/26 will take place in Monaco, at 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST. The current list for qualified teams (minus the four spots still for grabs) are:
- England: Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur
- Italy: Napoli, Inter, Atalanta, Juventus
- Spain: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Athletic Club, Villarreal
- Germany: Bayern München, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Dortmund
- France: Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Monaco
- Netherlands: PSV, Ajax
- Portugal: Sporting CP
- Belgium: Union Saint-Gilloise
- Türkiye: Galatasaray
- Czechia: Slavia Praha
- Greece: Olympiacos
- Norway: Bodø/Glimt
- Cyprus: Pafos
- Kazakhstan: Kairat
How does the Champions League draw work
Teams have been placed in four different pots, with each team facing two opponents from each pot, eight games in total. However, teams from the same country are not allowed to face each other in the league phase (not Barcelona - Real Madrid or Liverpool - Arsenal, for example).
That assures that each team will have a balanced path during the league phase, as pots also acts as ranks (the best teams, those with higher UEFA coefficient, are in pot team, and the lower-ranked teams, including those that qualify through play-offs, are in the lower pots). And those are:
Pot 1
- Real Madrid
- Manchester City
- Bayern Munchen
- Liverpool
- PSG
- Inter
- Chelsea
- Dortmund
- Barcelona
Pot 2
- Arsenal
- Leverkusen
- Atlético Madrid
- Benfica
- Atalanta
- Villarreal
- Juventus
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Club Brugge
Pot 3
- Tottenham Hotspur
- PSV
- Ajax
- Napoli
- Sporting CP
- Olympiacos
- Slavia Praha
- FK Bodo Glimt
- Olympique Marseille
Pot 4
- Copenhage
- Pafos
- Monaco
- Ferencvaros
- Galatasaray SK
- Kairat Almaty
- Union Saint-Gilloise
- Athletic
- Newcastle