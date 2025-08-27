When is the Champions League 2025/26 draw, pots and teams qualified

HQ

The new Champions League season for 2025/26 is officially about to begin, with the qualifying and play-offs ending tonight. As you remember from last season, the traditional group stage was transformed into a league phase with 36 teams, eight matches before round of 16 instead of six, and more varied encounters.

The last four places are up for grabs, and will be decided tonight, Wednesday August 27, with Benfica or Fenerbahçe, Qarabağ or Ferencváros, Copenhagen or Basel, and Club Brugge or Rangers.

On Tuesday, Norway's Bodo/Glimt defeated Sturm Graz 6-2 in aggregate, Cyprus' Pafos defeated Crvena Zvezda 3-2 in aggregate and Kairat eliminated Celtic on penalties (eliminated teams were dropped to Europa League).

All teams qualified for Champions League 2025/26

After that, on Tuesday, August 28, the draw for Champions League 2025/26 will take place in Monaco, at 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST. The current list for qualified teams (minus the four spots still for grabs) are:



England : Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur

Italy : Napoli, Inter, Atalanta, Juventus

Spain : Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Athletic Club, Villarreal

Germany : Bayern München, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Dortmund

France : Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Monaco

Netherlands : PSV, Ajax

Portugal : Sporting CP

Belgium : Union Saint-Gilloise

Türkiye : Galatasaray

Czechia : Slavia Praha

Greece : Olympiacos

Norway : Bodø/Glimt

Cyprus : Pafos

Kazakhstan: Kairat



How does the Champions League draw work

Teams have been placed in four different pots, with each team facing two opponents from each pot, eight games in total. However, teams from the same country are not allowed to face each other in the league phase (not Barcelona - Real Madrid or Liverpool - Arsenal, for example).

That assures that each team will have a balanced path during the league phase, as pots also acts as ranks (the best teams, those with higher UEFA coefficient, are in pot team, and the lower-ranked teams, including those that qualify through play-offs, are in the lower pots). And those are:

Pot 1



Real Madrid



Manchester City



Bayern Munchen



Liverpool



PSG



Inter



Chelsea



Dortmund



Barcelona



Pot 2



Arsenal



Leverkusen



Atlético Madrid



Benfica



Atalanta



Villarreal



Juventus



Eintracht Frankfurt



Club Brugge



Pot 3



Tottenham Hotspur



PSV



Ajax



Napoli



Sporting CP



Olympiacos



Slavia Praha



FK Bodo Glimt



Olympique Marseille



Pot 4