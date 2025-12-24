When is it and where to watch the Battle of the Sexes between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios

HQ

Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios are set to star in another "Battle of the Sexes", an exhibition tennis match between a man and a woman. Back in 1973, Margaret Court and Billie Jean King played against Bobby Riggs, with King winning. That match was seen as a symbol for gender equality in the sport, whereas this match has proven much more controversial, with an added trans exclusionary meaning following Sabalenka's comments.

Sabalenka, World No. 1 in women's tennis, will face Kyrgios, former World No. 13, and currently World No. 672 after a series of injuries. The Battle of the Sexes between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios will take place in Dubai, at the Coca Cola Arena, on Sunday 28th December 2025.

The match will start at 17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT (UK time). That's 20:00 local time in Dubai.

One thing that should be noted is that there will be special rules: Sabalenka's side of the court will be 9% smaller, and they will only have one serve, which will be more detrimental to Kyrgios due to the smaller court on Sabalenka's side.

Where to watch the Battle of the Sexes between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios?

The new Battle of the Sexes between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios will be broadcast on BBC One in the UK, as well as the BBC iPlayer.

In Spain, the match will be broadcast on Movistar+.