When is Devolver Digital's "E3" stream?

We already knew Devolver Digital will have its traditional summer showcase in June, but not exactly when. Now we do.
The company has given us a trailer confirming that this year's Devolver Direct will start at 11 PM BST on June 8 / 12 AM CEST on June 9. It also gives a clear indication that we're in for another crazy show very different from the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct streaming earlier that evening.